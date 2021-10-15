Jyothsna to visit Korvi for village stay programme

KALABURAGI

15 October 2021 18:54 IST

Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner V.V. Jyothsna will stay at Korvi (Ramnagar Tanda) in Kalgi taluk of Kalaburagi district on Saturday as part of the State Government’s village stay programme, “Jilladhikari Nade Halliya Kade”.

The village stay programme of the Deputy Commissioner will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., where the Deputy Commissioner, the Assistant Commissioner, officials of the Revenue Department and the Tahsildar will be present to address the various issues of villagers.

The objective of this programme is to bring Revenue Department officials to the villages to solve their problems. The officials will focus on issues related to pahani, khata, retirement pension, widow pension and removal of encroachments. Officials will also create awareness among villagers about Aadhaar card, caste and income certificates.

Advertising

Advertising

The officials will take steps to identify land for the Ashraya Yojana to provide houses to beneficiaries.