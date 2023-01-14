Justice will be done for Panchamasalis after getting final report of Backward Classes Commission: Bommai

January 14, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Harihar/Bengaluru

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who has come under pressure from Panchamasalis to increase reservation for it, on Saturday promised to ensure justice for the community as soon as the government receives the final report of the Permanent Backward Classes Commission.

“We are not bothered about criticism and we will give your rightful share as part of our social responsibility. We will see to it that you get your right share permanently. An effective argument will be made in court. As soon as we receive the final report, we will do justice to you as per your expectations. We will not do anything that will affect your confidence,” the Chief Minister told the Panchamasali community at a farmers’ convention and Hara Jathra 2023 organised by Panchamasali Jagadguru Peeta at Harihar.

Earlier, speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister accused the Opposition Congress of trying to take political mileage out of caste politics. In an obvious reference to a few BJP leaders themselves attacking the government over the reservation issue, he said the party would take suitable action against those who talk against the government and the party. “There is a big responsibility on them as they have to see all the communities equally and do justice to all,” he said.

Seeking to set the records straight with respect to the claims of setting the deadline for increasing reservation, he said, “I have not given any deadline and it is they who have set it. We have taken a decision [on reclassification] within one week after the Backward Classes Commission submitted its interim report. In 2016, the Congress was in power and Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister. The Kantharaj Commission had then rejected their applications. Those who did not ask questions at that time are now asking us. Do they have any moral right?” Mr. Bommai said.

“The Panchamasali seer must question such leaders on what they have done when in power. It is not correct to vitiate the atmosphere,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Bommai said the Sadashiva Commission report had not been implemented in the last 10 years and the Kantharaj Commission report had not seen the light of day. But the interim report of the Backward Classes Commission was tabled before the Cabinet within a week and clearance was given to it. Those who have been demanding reservation must observe that it was the BJP government that has decided to include them in the 2A category. “This shows our commitment,” Mr. Bommai said.

‘Congress pushed Escoms into debt traps’

Mr. Bommai ridiculed the Congress’ promise of giving 200 units of free power to every household if the party comes to power. They had already pushed the Escoms into a debt trap when they were in power and the BJP government had to give ₹8,000 crore to revive the power sector, he said.

“Out of the frustration of losing the coming elections, the Congress has been making such announcements that are not implementable. Congress leaders are aware of it, but still they are trying to mislead the people,” the Chief Minister said. A sum of ₹9,000 crore is needed to give free power and if they release that much money, they have to cut funds to other programmes. “We are running a responsible government and talk sensibly as we are also aware of people’s problems,” Mr. Bommai said.