Justice Veerappa pays surprise visit to Dharwad Central Prison

Chairman of State Legal Services Authority Justice B. Veerappa tasting the food prepared by jail inmates during his surprise visit to Dharwad Central Prisons on Friday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chairman of State Legal Services Authority Justice B. Veerappa who visited the Dharwad Central Prison on Friday, was all praise for the authorities for maintaining the prison well and termed it as among the best in Karnataka.

“Compared to all the prisons I have been visiting across the State, the Dharwad Central prison is one of the best,” he said after his surprise visit to the central prison on Friday.

Earlier Justice Veerappa inspected the kitchen, storeroom, barracks, library, goshala, and dairy farming units at the central prison.

He also tasted chapati, rice and sambar prepared by the jail inmates and said that food was of quality and hygiene had been well maintained.

He spoke to the jail inmates and informed them about the free legal aid being offered to deserving inmates.

He called on the inmates to practice yoga and meditation and also told them to make good use of the library as reading books would transform their lives. During his visit, he also checked the progress of the new FM Centre being set up by the Prison authorities as a correctional service.

DLSA Member-Secretary Pushpalata C.M., Judge H. Shreedhar Shetty and others accompanied him during his visit.