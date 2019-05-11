Karnataka

Justice Oka takes oath as 30th CJ

Governor Vajubhai R. Vala administering the oath to Justice Abhay S. Oka as Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, in Bengaluru on Friday.

Governor Vajubhai R. Vala administering the oath to Justice Abhay S. Oka as Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, in Bengaluru on Friday. K. Murali Kumar  

Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka on Friday took oath as the 30th Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka on Friday.

Governor Vajubhai R. Vala administered the oath to Justice Oka at the Raj Bhavan.

He was the seniormost judge of the Bombay High Court till his elevation as Chief Justice.

Born on May 25, 1960, he began his practice as an advocate in 1983 in Thane district of Maharashtra in the chamber of his father after completion of LLM degree from the University of Bombay. He was elevated as Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court on August 29, 2003, and was appointed as a permanent judge of that court on November 12, 2005.

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Lokayukta P. Vishwanath Shetty, Chairperson of the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission D.H. Waghela and other dignitaries were present at the oath-taking ceremony.

