Justice N. Kumar stresses need for awareness on mental health

February 03, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Shivamogga

Justice N. Kumar, retired Karnataka High Court judge, has stressed the need for giving attention to mental health along with physical health.

Speaking at a mental health awareness programme organized by the Department of Health and Family Welfare and the Legal Services Authority in Shivamogga on Saturday, Justice Kumar said that a majority of people hesitate to accept that they have mental health issues.

“If we have a physical health issue, we easily identify it as we feel the pain. In cases of mental health issues, we hardly notice them. And, sometimes, even if someone notices it, we refuse to accept it. The time has come to understand the importance of mental health. Shortly, this will become the number one health problem in the world,” he said.

Referring to incidents of suicide, Justice Kumar said many students commit suicide. If someone could counsel them for a few minutes, there were chances of saving them from taking the extreme step. Through proper mental health education, suicides could be stopped, he said.

Further, he opined that at least 50 per cent of the litigation in matrimonial courts was due to a lack of sex education. “A majority of problems could be solved through mutual admiration and love,” he said.

Justice R. Devadas, High Court judge, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Department D. Randeep, District and Sessions Manjunath Nayak, Legal Services Authority member-secretary Jaishankar, Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar, ZP CEO Snehal Sudhakar Lokhande, Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr. Pushpalatha and others were present.