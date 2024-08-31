Justice Michael D’Cunha submits report on COVID-19 ‘scam’

Justice John Michael D’Cunha, who probed into the alleged COVID-19 “scam” that is said to have occurred during the previous BJP government, on Saturday submitted the report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The Congress government ordered the probe following allegations of corruption in the purchase of equipment and medicines by the Basavaraj Bommai-led government. BJP MP K. Sudhakar was the Health Minister in the BJP government when the pandemic broke out.

RDPR and IT&BT Minister Priyank Kharge and other legislators were present when Mr. D’Cunha submitted the report. The details of the report have not been made public yet.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.