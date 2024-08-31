ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Michael D’Cunha submits report on COVID-19 ‘scam’

Published - August 31, 2024 08:49 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Justice John Michael D’Cunha, who probed into the alleged COVID-19 “scam” that is said to have occurred during the previous BJP government, on Saturday submitted the report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The Congress government ordered the probe following allegations of corruption in the purchase of equipment and medicines by the Basavaraj Bommai-led government. BJP MP K. Sudhakar was the Health Minister in the BJP government when the pandemic broke out.

RDPR and IT&BT Minister Priyank Kharge and other legislators were present when Mr. D’Cunha submitted the report. The details of the report have not been made public yet.

