GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Justice Michael D’Cunha submits report on COVID-19 ‘scam’

Published - August 31, 2024 08:49 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Justice John Michael D’Cunha, who probed into the alleged COVID-19 “scam” that is said to have occurred during the previous BJP government, on Saturday submitted the report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The Congress government ordered the probe following allegations of corruption in the purchase of equipment and medicines by the Basavaraj Bommai-led government. BJP MP K. Sudhakar was the Health Minister in the BJP government when the pandemic broke out.

RDPR and IT&BT Minister Priyank Kharge and other legislators were present when Mr. D’Cunha submitted the report. The details of the report have not been made public yet.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.