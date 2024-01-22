Justice B. Veerappa commission submits report on PSI recruitment scam

January 22, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The one-man judicial commission headed by Justice B. Veerappa submitted its report on the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam, to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday. The commission was set up by the State government.

The commission submitted a 471-page report after probing the scam for about three months and 23 days.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Veerappa said that the commission had analysed 324 documents and recorded statements of 28 witnesses. “As irregularities were found, in the larger interest of society, I have recommended to the government to take certain precautions to avoid this in future,” he said. However, he refused to elaborate and said the report was confidential till the government tables it in the legislature.

When the then BJP government was in power, the PSI exam was conducted on October 3, 2021, for recruitment of 545 PSIs. As many as 54,289 candidates attended the exam in 92 centres. After the results were announced, the allegations of irregularities forced the then BJP government to handover the probe to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The CID arrested 113 people, including 52 candidates. The CID also arrested IPS officer Amrit Paul, who was Additional Director General of Police, Police Recruitment Cell. Mr. Paul is presently out on bail.