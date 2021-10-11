Justice Awasthi takes oath as 31st Chief Justice of Karnataka

Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, 61, took oath as the 31st Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka on Monday. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath to him at Raj Bhavan.

He was serving as the senior-most judge at the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court till his elevation as the Chief Justice of Karnataka. Born on July 3, 1960, Justice Awasthi graduated in law from Lunknow University in 1986, enrolled as an advocate in 1987, and practised in the fields of civil, service, and education matters before the Lucknow Bench. He had served as an Assistant Solicitor General of India at Lucknow before his elevation as an additional judge of the Allahabad High Court on April 13, 2009. He was appointed as a permanent judge in December 2010.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other dignitaries attended the oath-taking ceremony held at Glass House of Raj Bhavan