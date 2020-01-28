Just three more days to go for Mysureans to make a ‘difference’

With three days left for Swachh Survekshan-2020 to conclude, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), which is eyeing the top ‘Swachh’ spot this time, is keeping its fingers crossed and is hoping Mysureans go all out to vote for Mysuru for improving its chances.

As on today, about 66,000 citizens have voted for Mysuru. In the next three days, the MCC hopes to garner at least 50,000 to 60,000 more votes to put Mysuru in a “comfortable” position among cities vying for the national recognition on the cleanliness front.

Citizens can vote for Mysuru in the survey by going to the webpage https://swachhsurvekshan

2020.org/Citizen

Feedback

“The citizens’ response was not on the expected lines but the voting has gained some traction now. We have now reached the 66,000-mark. People can spare a minute, vote for Mysuru even now and share their feedback. Hopefully, lots of Mysureans make use of the next three days to vote to the maximum to see their city top the list of ranks,” said MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Hegde said Mysuru did not get the feedback as expected even in the past, and cities such as Indore and Ambikapur overtook Mysuru as they received maximum votes from their residents. “We slipped in ranking although we obtained a good score in other parameters. I am still hoping to see the votes to cross 1.50 lakh if the citizens make up their mind and vote,” he stated.

Pourakarmikas have entered the field, making door-to-door visits in their wards and requesting the people to vote. “They know people in the wards as they go there daily for cleaning and collecting garbage. Their involvement is making a difference as the voting has seen a jump. After their work too, they are going in groups seeking votes for Mysuru. Our health teams too are interacting with the citizens, sharing the ward issues with them,” said MCC Health Officer D.G. Nagaraj.

He told The Hindu that the pourkarmikas, numbering around 2,000, have taken up this campaign on their own.

Expressing confidence of garnering more votes in the next three days, Dr. Nagaraj said the entire MCC staff is on the job and making team effort to maximise the votes.

The teams have targeted educational institutions to increase the votes, engaging the students. JSS Mahavidyapeeta alone has about 31 institutions and a vast student base. The staff and students have promised to give their feedback, he added.

Dr. Nagaraj said the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has given a LED-mounted vehicle to encourage its customers to vote for Mysuru in the survey.

The vehicle goes around its 20-plus outlets all over the city and the outlet staff requests the customers to do their job.

Some NGOs have sent their volunteers to the campaign to urge the citizens to vote for Mysuru.

“Let’s Do It Mysore has roped in college students for the job. Others too have chipped in,” he said.

The college students, numbering about 150, have been tasked with getting as many citizens as possible to participate in the effort to put Mysuru in a better position this time.