Just over 50% registered persons get the jab in Mysuru district

A day-long drive to vaccinate health workers across Mysuru, Kodagu, and Chamarajnagar was successfully concluded on Saturday. The vaccination will continue in the next few days to cover the already identified beneficiaries registered with the CoWIN app.

Not all the registered beneficiaries turned up to take their shots on Saturday. Whoever missed out or did not volunteer to take the vaccine despite getting the message cannot take the shot in the coming days as 100 beneficiaries have been selected for each day for the vaccination.

“There could be some reason for missing the vaccination. Some may be waiting to take the shot after some time as it is not mandatory. Healthcare workers are being convinced to take the vaccine. If they have missed the vaccination, we don’t know when their turn will come next,” said Chidambar, District Vector-Borne Diseases Control Officer, who is the vaccine monitoring officer for K.R. Nagar taluk.

As against 860 healthcare workers registered for the vaccination on Saturday in Mysuru district, only 454 turned up for the jab.

Sources said the list of beneficiaries also included healthcare workers from private hospitals, anganwadi workers, and those from the government hospitals and health centres. “Those who missed the shot could be having some apprehensions, which might reduce on seeing the successful first-day drive. They might volunteer to take the jab if they get another chance,” a source said.

Three cases of adverse effects following immunisation (AEFIs) were reported at JSS Hospital here. Those people were attended to by the medical teams deployed at the observation room.

Elsewhere

In Chamarajanagar, 589 people were identified for vaccination on day one at six vaccination sites. Out of this, 378 beneficiaries (64%) got their shots. A total of 36 vials were used to vaccinate them.

As many as 396 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Kodagu. The target was to vaccinate 474 beneficiaries at five vaccination sites.