Junior Engineer convicted of corruption

A District Sessions and Special Court in Koppal has sentenced S.T. Erappa, a Junior Engineer employed with Karnataka Land Army Corporation Limited, a State-owned infrastructure development unit, to four years and two months imprisonment and imposed on him a fine of ₹ 1,60,000 for amassing property disproportionate to his known sources of income. The order was passed on October 29.

As per information provided by sources, a case was filed in the Koppal Lokayukta Police Station on May 9, 2001, accusing Mr. Eranna of amassing property that were disproportionate to his known sources of income. Police Inspectors (Lokayukta) R.K. Patil, L.Y Shirakol and Satyanna Reddy investigated the case and filed the charge-sheet.

Hearing both sides and examining witnesses, L. Vijayalakshmi, judge, found the accused guilty of crimes specified in the charge-sheet and pronounced the punishment on Thursday last. She sentenced him to jail and imposed the fine under Section 13(1)(e) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. She also made it clear that the guilty would have to undergo additional imprisonment of six months upon failing to pay the fine amount.

H.S. Hiremath, Special Public Prosecutor, argued for the State in the case.