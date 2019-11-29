Junior Engineer caught

Officials of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday caught a Junior Engineer attached to the Jewargi Town Municipal Council in Kalaburagi district while he was accepting bribe from an assistant contractor to release pending bills. The accused, Nanasab A. Madival, was caught red-handed while he accepted ₹ 26,000 as bribe for releasing the second instalment of work at Jewargi on Thursday.

The contractor, who had taken up the works on covering the drains with concrete slabs and construction of a storeroom at a total cost of ₹ 35 lakh, had received the first instalment of ₹ 8.6 lakh and after the completion of 50 % of the work, he was supposed to get the second instalment of the bill of ₹ 7.6 lakh, for which the accused demanded 4 % of the amount to release the bill amount [Rs 7.6 lakh].

The engineer, who has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, was sent him to judicial custody.