Junior doctors continue stir in Mysuru

Junior doctors of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) continued their agitation demanding hike in stipend for the ninth day here on Tuesday. The doctors staged a demonstration outside the K.R. Hospital here where they sold tea, stating that the stipend that has been given to them was inadequate.

A stipend of ₹45,000 was being paid to them by the government, they said.

The Resident Doctors’ Association in other parts of the State too are staging protests for hike in stipend. The protest here was staged by the PG students of MMCRI.

Arguing that the fees are more but the stipend was less in the State, the doctors said other States charge less fees but pay more stipend, even a sum of ₹1 lakh a month was paid to resident doctors. They demanded 40%-50% hike in stipend.

