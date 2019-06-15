Junior doctor from Hubballi cremated

Amid shock and grief, the family members on Saturday evening cremated Omkar, a postgraduate medical student from Hubballi who was found dead in his hostel room at Rohtak in Haryana.

After conducting the post-mortem, the police had handed over the mortal remains to the family, and they reached Hubballi on Saturday.

Omkar’s father Manik Baridabad, a railway mechanic, said his son was upset because he couldn’t attend his sister’s marriage. As the wedding reception was on June 23, he had asked for leave from June 22, which was also rejected, he said.

Omkar’s brother Mahanthesh, a final year engineering student in Bengaluru, said Omkar had revealed about the harassment to him by the department Head. “But he never told us that that she (HOD of paediatrics) used him like a punching bag when she was upset with someone else. Had we known, we would have asked him to come back,” he said.

Mr. Mahanthesh said the incident happened on June 13 night and only after the students protested did the police register an FIR. He said the college administration contacted the family members only after the students protested and it appeared as if they were supporting the faculty member.

Omkar was the eldest in the family. After high school at St. Mary’s School and II PU at Vidyaniketan college, Hubballi, he went to Shivamogga for a medical degree. He cracked the national-level entrance examination and secured a postgraduate seat at PGIMS, Rohtak.

The family wants an impartial enquiry into the incident and punishment for those responsible for Omkar’s death.