Jumboo Savari draws huge crowd at Shivamogga Dasara

The spectacular Jumboo Savari held in the city on Tuesday to mark the conclusion of Shivamogga Dasara drew huge crowds.

Sagar, a 29-year-old tamed elephant from Sakrebailu elephant camp, richly caparisoned for the event, who carried the silver howdah with the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari was the cynosure of all eyes. He was flanked by female elephants Ganga and Bhanumathi.

The procession commenced from Shivappa Nayaka Palace and passed through Ramanna Shreshty Park, Shivappa Nayaka Circle, Amir Ahmed Circle, Nehru Road, Gopi Circle and concluded at the old prison. Hulivesha, Dollu Kunitha, Kolata, Veeragase, Pooja Kunitha folk art troupes participated. At Gandhi Bazaar and Durgigudi, flower petals were showered by residents from the roofs and balconies.

Tableaux creating awareness on cyber crimes and the ill effects of consumption of ganja by Department of Police and on the importance of breast feeding by the Department of Health and Family Welfare were part of the procession. These were followed by the vehicles decorated with flowers carrying the idols of deities from various temples in the city.

At the old prison, Banni Pooja was performed by Girish, Shivamogga Tahshildar. It was followed by Ravan Dahan, the ritual of burning of the effigy of Raavan.