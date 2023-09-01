HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jumbo team ready for Dasara 2023

First batch of nine elephants led by Abhimanyu to be traditionally welcomed at Mysuru palace on September 5

September 01, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Elephants being brought for Mysuru Dasara celebrations at Veeranahosahalli village in Mysuru district on Friday, September 1.

Elephants being brought for Mysuru Dasara celebrations at Veeranahosahalli village in Mysuru district on Friday, September 1. | Photo Credit: PTI

The first batch of nine Dasara elephants is led by Abhimanyu, which has been successfully fulfilling the task of carrying the 750-kg golden howdah, will be welcomed into the Mysuru Palace on September 5 and thereafter their training for the Dasara finale – Jamboo Savari – will commence under the watchful eyes of forest officials and the staff.

Gajapayana of the nine elephants was held in a grand manner at Veeranahosahalli gate in Nagaragole Tiger Reserve on Friday, September 1.

Out of nine jumbos, a 24-year-old male from Dubare camp, Kanjan, is the new entrant to the Dasara jumbo squad. It weighs around 3,700 kilos to 3,900 kilos.

The lead jumbo for the 2023 squad is Abhimanyu, a 57-year-old tusker from Mattigodu camp. It weighs between 47,00 to 5,000 kilos.

Vijaya and Varalakshmi are the kumki elephants (companions) for Abhimanyu. While Vijaya is a 63-year-old female jumbo from Dubare camp, Varalakshmi is a 67-year-old female from Bheemakatte camp.

This year, a pregnancy test was done on all female elephants that had been shortlisted for the festivities. This was done since a female elephant that was part of the squad last year delivered a calf ahead of Dasara in the surroundings of the palace. It was rested and a replacement was found for it.

Arjuna, who was earlier carrying the howdah in the past and his successor in Abhimanyu was found in view of its age, is a 65-year-old male from Balle camp. It is the heaviest of all the Dasara elephants. It weighs around 5,800 kg to 6,000 kg. It is one of the tallest in the team standing at 2.88 metres.

Dhananjaya, Mahendra, Bheema and Gopi are the other tuskers in the squad. Dhananjaya is a 43-year-old elephant from Dubare while Mahendra is a 40-year-old tusker from Mattigodu and Bheema is also from Mattigodu. Bheema is 23-years-old.

Prashanth, Sugreeva, and Rohit are the remaining males in the squad and Lakshmi and Hiranya are the other female elephants in the team.

Four elephants are participating in this year’s Dasara for the first time. They are Lakshmi (52) from Doddaharave, Hiranya (46) from Ramapura, Rohit (21) from Ramapura and Kanjan (24) from Dubare.

Out of 14 jumbos which have been finalized for Dasara duty, nine are in the first batch and the remaining five will directly join the first batch later in Mysuru.

The first batch of jumbos includes Abhimanyu, Bheema, Gopi, Arjuna, Dhananjaya, Varalakshmi, Vijaya, Mahendra and Kanjan.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.