Bengaluru

26 August 2020 22:52 IST

Bannerghatta Biological Park, Bengaluru, has announced that a calf born to elephant Suvarna will be named as Sudha.

This is to acknowledge the contribution of Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty towards wildlife conservation. The executive director of BBP, in a release, said Dr. Murty has consented to the proposal.

