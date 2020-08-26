Karnataka

Jumbo calf to be named after Sudha Murty

Bannerghatta Biological Park, Bengaluru, has announced that a calf born to elephant Suvarna will be named as Sudha.

This is to acknowledge the contribution of Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty towards wildlife conservation. The executive director of BBP, in a release, said Dr. Murty has consented to the proposal.

