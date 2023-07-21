ADVERTISEMENT

Judicial probe ordered into PSI recruitment scam

July 21, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has constituted a one-man judicial inquiry panel to probe into the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam.

The inquiry will be conducted by retired Karnataka High Court judge B. Veerappa. The order constituting the probe sets a deadline of three months for the same.

The Congress had led the charge against the then BJP government over alleged irregularities and corruption in the recruitment of 545 PSIs.

The BJP government had handed over the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) which arrested several officials from the Police Recruitment Cell, including its then chief Additional Director-General of Police Amrit Paul.

The order constituting the judicial inquiry lists four questions as its terms of reference: Have there been irregularities in the recruitment of 545 PSIs? If so, what are the violations and at what level did the violations take place? Who are the people who benefited from these violations? And what are the measures the government can take to conduct foolproof recruitment exams?

