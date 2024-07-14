ADVERTISEMENT

Judicial probe ordered into MUDA scam

Published - July 14, 2024 11:41 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

 

The State government has constituted a one-man judicial commission, headed by former judge of the Karnataka High Court P. N. Desai, to look into the alleged irregularities in the allocation of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). 

The commission has been given six months to complete its inquiry and submit a report to the government. The order on the constitution of the commission comes on the eve of the commencement of the monsoon session of the State legislature.

It may be noted that the Opposition BJP and JD (S) have alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi had been illegally allotted 14 alternative sites for her 3.16 acres of land that has been acquired by MUDA.

However, the State government’s order on the judicial probe does not refer to any individual case and broadly refers to “allegations regarding allocation of sites by MUDA”. 

