Judicial probe alone with bring out truth: DYFI team

A judicial probe alone will bring out the truth behind the police excess and violent protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 19, Democratic Youth Federation of India national president Mohammed Riyaz said here on Friday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Riyaz alleged that the death of 23-year-old Nauseen and 53-year-old Jaleel Kandak on December 19 was nothing but state-sponsored killing. The two, who were innocent, were “unnecessarily shot down by the police.”

Like in Uttar Pradesh, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activists have joined the city police in assaulting peaceful protesters that aggregated the situation. “There are videos of RSS activists in plain clothes trashing people in select shops in the city market area on December 19. What happened in Uttar Pradesh is repeated here,” he said. The Centre and the Karnataka government were pushing their agenda of creating unrest in the society by prompting two communities to fight against each other, he alleged.

“The State government is wary about the judicial probe as it will bring out the true reasons behind police firing and violent reaction of protesters,” Mr. Riyaz said.

While demanding removal of Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha, Mr. Riyaz said family members of the deceased should get ₹25 lakh each as compensation. The State government should withdraw false cases booked by police on innocent people following the trouble on December 19, he added.

Mr. Riyaz was part of the DYFI Central Committee delegation that met family members of Nausheen and Jaleel on Friday. The delegation included DYFI Karnataka and Kerala State Presidents Muneer Katipalla and A.Satish, DYFI Kerala State Secretary A.A. Rahim, DYFI Central Committee members S.K Sajish and K.U. Janeesh Kumar, who is also the MLA from Konni Assembly constituency in Kerala.