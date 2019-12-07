Judicial leniency towards the executive a matter of concern: B.K. Chandrashekar

Former Minister and senior Congress leader B.K. Chandrashekar on Saturday expressed concern over the judiciary’s apparent leniency towards the executive.

Though the Supreme Court has largely upheld the spirit of the Constitution, a couple of rulings in the recent past indicate a leniency towards the executive, which is undesirable and inappropriate, he said.

In a chat with reporters in Mysuru, Prof. Chandrashekar identified the rulings delivered towards the fag-end of former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi’s tenure as being responsible for the judiciary’s impartiality coming under a cloud. The rulings on the abrogation of Article 370 that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the Ayodhya dispute, and the Sabarimala temple case raised a lot of questions, he said. Prof. Chandrashekar also wondered aloud about the need for Justice Gogoi to deliver these judgments before the end of his term. On the Ayodhya case, he said that the Supreme Court had noted that idols had been “smuggled” into Babri mosque and termed its demolition “illegal”, and still handed over the disputed land to the Hindus. He also alleged that there has been a tilt towards the BJP ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for the judiciary and the executive to work together. “This is a dangerous prescription.”

With regard to the incarceration of Congress leaders P. Chidambaram and D.K. Shivakumar for long durations, the former Minister said keeping people in judicial custody for interrogation to extract confessions from them was against Clause 3 of Article 20 of the Constitution.

He cited the example of how a probe was conducted against former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa even when she was in power. Eventually, the law enforcement agencies filed an FIR against her, which was also upheld by the Supreme Court. Hence, there is no need for imprisonment for such long durations, he said.