Judicial custody of seer extended till Sept. 27

The judicial custody of Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who has been arrested in connection with alleged sexual harassment of minor girls, was further extended by 14 days on Wednesday.

As the judicial custody of the seer ended on Wednesday, the police produced him before the Second Additional District and Sessions Court, which further extended the judicial custody till September 27. Meanwhile, the judicial custody of the second accused, the warden of the hostel, has also been extended till September 17.

Bail plea

On Wednesday, the hearing on the bail plea was held before the same court. Appearing on behalf of the Murugha Sharanaru, advocate Sandeep Patil presented his arguments seeking bail for the seer. In response, the Public Prosecutor is scheduled to file his objections on September 16. Meanwhile, the counsel for the two minor girls, Shrinivas, filed the statements of the girls objecting to the bail plea on Wednesday.