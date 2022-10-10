Judicial custody of Murugha mutt seer extended till October 21

File photo of Murugha mutt in Chitradurga. A section of the devotees have began a movement seeking appointment of a new seer for the mutt.

The judicial custody of Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who was arrested under POCSO Act in connection with the sexual harassment of minor girls, has been extended till October 21.

As the judicial custody of the seer ended on October 10, he was produced in the Second Additional District and Sessions court.

After hearing the matter, Second Additional District and Sessions Judge B.K. Komala issued an order extending the judicial custody till October 21.

The seer was arrested by the Police on September 1.

Meanwhile a section of the devotees have begun a movement seeking appointment of a new seer for the mutt. Former administrator of the mutt S.K. Basavarajan, who has been accused of conspiring against the seer, has also demanded appointment of a new seer to preserve the rich heritage of the mutt.