Karnataka

Judicial custody of Murugha mutt seer extended till October 21

File photo of Murugha mutt in Chitradurga. A section of the devotees have began a movement seeking appointment of a new seer for the mutt.

File photo of Murugha mutt in Chitradurga. A section of the devotees have began a movement seeking appointment of a new seer for the mutt.

The judicial custody of Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who was arrested under POCSO Act in connection with the sexual harassment of minor girls, has been extended till October 21.

As the judicial custody of the seer ended on October 10, he was produced in the Second Additional District and Sessions court.

After hearing the matter, Second Additional District and Sessions Judge B.K. Komala issued an order extending the judicial custody till October 21.

The seer was arrested by the Police on September 1.

Meanwhile a section of the devotees have begun a movement seeking appointment of a new seer for the mutt. Former administrator of the mutt S.K. Basavarajan, who has been accused of conspiring against the seer, has also demanded appointment of a new seer to preserve the rich heritage of the mutt.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
crime
sexual assault & rape
Related Articles
HC permits Murugha seer to sign cheques in prison only for release of October salary for staff
At consultation, leaders seek a new seer for Murugha Mutt
HC asks Murugha Mutt seer’s counsel to give clarity on documents to be signed in prison
HC asks Murugha Mutt seer to explain how he was disbursing salary to employees before his arrest
POCSO case: Murugha mutt seer admitted to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 10, 2022 4:51:27 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/judicial-custody-of-murugha-mutt-seer-extended-till-october-21/article65992342.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY