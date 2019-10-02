Judicial custody of DKS extended till Oct. 15

A special court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar till October 15 and allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to question him in jail. Mr. Shivakumar was produced before the court after completion of his judicial custody. The agency submitted that he could not be questioned properly during his remand, as he had to be admitted to hospital due to health issues.

His lawyers said he was willing to cooperate even after being released on bail. The court permitted Mr. Shivakumar’s questioning on October 4 and 5. On September 25, the court had dismissed his bail application after the ED argued that he could influence witnesses.

The agency arrested Mr. Shivakumar last month in connection with a money-laundering charge. The case is based on a chargesheet filed by the Income Tax Department last year, alleging tax evasion and “hawala” transactions.

(With PTI inputs)