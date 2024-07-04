Judicial custody of Darshan, associates extended till July 18

The 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Kannada actor Darshan and his 16 associates till July 18 in the Renukaswamy murder case. The investigating officials, opposing the bail, had submitted that the probe into the SIM cards used by the accused, which were allegedly sourced from different people, was still on and granting them bail would hamper the investigation.

In the remand application submitted by the police, it was stated that the prime accused — Pavithra Gowda, Darshan, Pradosh, Karthik, Keshavamurthy, and Nikhil Nayak — used SIM cards procured from different people and investigation was on to trace the SIM owners to record their statement after questioning.

The mobile phones and DVRs seized from the accused have been sent to FSL Hyderabad for analysis and the report in this regard was awaited, the investigating officials submitted.

“The details of the money paid to purchase the electric shock torch online need to be gathered. The source of ₹83.6 lakh in cash seized from the accused during the course of the investigation, which was paid to them by different people, needs to be probed in detail and their statement has to be recorded. The accused contacted many people after the commission of the offence, which is still under investigation. Granting them bail will hamper the investigation,” the police submitted before the magistrate.

Meanwhile, Vijayalakshmi, Darshan’s wife, has written to Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda, requesting him not to mention Pavithra Gowda as the wife of the actor. In the letter, submitted on June 25, Ms. Vijayalakshmi said Pavithra Gowda is a friend of Darshan and not wife, as wrongly stated by Mr. Dayananda while briefing the media earlier, which has been reiterated even by the Home Minister. “I am the only legally wedded wife and our marriage was solemnised at Dharmasthala in May 2003,” she said in the letter.

She said that wrongly mentioning the relationship may cause difficulties for her and her son in the future and requested Mr. Dayananda to set the police records straight.