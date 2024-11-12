Judicial Commission visits MUDA office in Mysuru

Justice P.N. Desai, the former judge of the Karnataka High Court, who heads the one-man Judicial Commission to look into the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA), visited the MUDA office on Tuesday. This was Justice Desai’s first visit to the MUDA after the government constituted the Commission to look into the alleged irregularities.

The State government constituted the one-man commission in July this year and it has been given six months to complete its inquiry and submit a report. The commission was constituted after the allegations surfaced especially with the allotment of sites under the 50:50 scheme.

In view of Justice Desai’s visit, security had been stepped up on the MUDA premises and the barricades had been placed at the entry gates. Additional police personnel had been deployed around the premises.

The Commissioner of MUDA and key staff were present to assist the Commission with the information and documents required for the probe.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi and two others in the MUDA land case have already appeared before the Lokayukta Police which is probing the case, and given their statements.

The Opposition BJP and JD(S) alleged that 14 sites had been illegally allotted to Ms. Parvathi for her 3.16 acres of land that was acquired by the MUDA. Ms. Parvathi, however, returned the sites to the MUDA, following the allegations.

