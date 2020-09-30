Judgment an inspiration to take up other ‘struggles’: KSE

Hassan

30 September 2020 23:40 IST

Expressing happiness over the court’s judgment in the Babri Masjid demolition case, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa has said the judgment would be an inspiration to take up struggles concerning other places of faith such as Mathura.

Speaking to presspersons at his residence in Shivamogga, the Minister said the court had acquitted all 32 people, including L.K. Advani in the case. “This is a happy day for all nationalists of the country, who wanted a Ram Temple at Ayodhya. This is an inspiration to all fighting in the interest of our places of faith”, he said.

The Minister said a mosque had been built after demolishing a Krishna temple at Mathura. The latest judgment was an inspiration to build a Krishna temple there as well. Asked if there will be kar seva at Mathura, the Minister said, “I wish Krishna temple is built at Mathura without a kar seva. However, if it did not happen, a situation would arise where a kar seva would be inevitable.”

Senior BJP leader and former chairman of Legislative Council D.H. Shankaramurthy also expressed happiness over the judgement. “This was expected. None of the accused had provoked the kar sevakas to demolish the structure. I too had participated and I had seen the senior leaders appealing the people not to go close to the structure”, he said.

Further, he said as it had been done in Ayodhya, places such as Kashi and Mathura should also be free from structures representing other religions.