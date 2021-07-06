Judges, Karnataka court staff contribute ₹3.38 crore to COVID-19 fund

Judges of the High Court as well as the district and taluk judiciary and the staff working in all types of courts have contributed ₹3.38 crore to the Chief Minister’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

While High Court judges have contributed ₹11.6 lakh, the judges in the district and taluk courts have contributed 1.15 crore in the form of three days’ salary, said a press release issued by T.G. Shivashankare Gowda, Registrar General of the High Court.

While the staff of the High Court have contributed ₹43.97 lakh, the staff of the district and taluk judiciary have contributed ₹1.66 crore, the release stated, adding that Judicial Department Multi-purpose Co-Op. Society Ltd. had contributed ₹1 lakh as well.