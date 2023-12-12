Judge visits sugar factory as part of inquiry into irregularities

December 12, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - Belagavi

The State government has ordered an inquiry into the charge of corruption in Bhagyalakshmi Sugar Factory promoted by BJP Khanapur MLA Vittal Halgekar.

Acting on a complaint by the former MLA and Congress leader Anjali Nimbalkar, the State government has ordered an inquiry by a retired judge.

She has accused Mr. Halgekar of financial misappropriation to the tune of ₹600 crore in the factory. The government has appointed retired District and Sessions Judge S.B. Vastramath as the Special Enquiry Officer. The former judge visited the factory on Tuesday, said a release.