Judge visits rain-hit Idapanur village

25 September 2020 17:08 IST

Raichur District and Sessions Judge and Chairman of District Legal Services Authority Mustafa Hussain visited Idapanur village in Raichur district on Thursday and inspected houses that had collapsed in the recent spell of rainfall.

The judge, who was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner of Raichur Santosh Kamagowda, spoke to those whose houses had partially and also almost completely collapsed when it rained. He also made inquiries with those affected about the relief works taken up so far and the benefits that had reached them.

Mr. Hussain directed the officials to take up relief measures and ensure that necessary and needy items are promptly and effectively reached to the affected people. The judge held a meeting of officials on Wednesday before visiting the village.

Civil Judge and Member Secretary of the DLSA M.C. Nadagowda, Tahsildar Hampanna Sajjan, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shivanagowda Patil and Sub-Inspector of Police Amaresh and others were present.