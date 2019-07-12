Judge takes stock of living conditions of nomadic people

Taking into consideration media reports that around 500 families belonging to different nomadic tribes are struggling to get permanent shelters, Premavathi Managuli, Bidar District Judge and chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority, paid a visit on Thursday to Naubad area on the outskirts of Bidar city where nomadic tribes have been living for the last several years.

During her interaction with the nomadic people, the judge found that they were staying in temporary tents without any basic amenities for the last 30 years.

“We belong to different nomadic tribes and have come from different districts in the State and different States in the country. We are doing some petty jobs such as selling perfumes, utensils, clothes, fortune-telling and rag-picking for a living. We are not in a position to buy a plot and get a house built. We want houses to live in,” a nomadic man told the judge upon her inquiry.

When the judge asked whether or not they had had any identity cards, they said that Sharada, a social worker, had strived and finally got them Aadhaar cards and ration cards.

“Sharada also tried her best to get us houses under some government schemes. But, she was unsuccessful due to non-cooperation by the authorities. We don’t have basic civic amenities. We don’t have an anganwadi for our children,” they said.

Surprised by the testimonies of the people, the judge questioned the authorities present on the spot why they had not opened an anganwadi even 30 years after the people started living in the area. Responding to the judge, Manjunath, Deputy Director of Women and Child Development Department, and Machendra Wagmore, Child Development Project Officer, told the judge that they would soon open an anganwadi.

“We have already conducted a survey to check the number of children and pregnant women living there. We will shortly open an anganwadi at a nearby temple till an arrangement is made for it,” they said.

The judge asked the officers to submit a report on the action taken. She also appealed to the people: “Don’t send your children for begging, rag-picking or any other work. Send them to anganwadi and schools”.

Some of the residents from nearby areas complained that the nomadic people still practise open defecation every morning as they were not provided with any toilet facilities. The judge, in turn, directed the officials to get public toilets constructed immediately.

Senior Civil Judge and member-secretary of the District Legal Services Authority Sidrama, Bar Association president Jagadish Jagatap, social activist Sharada and others were present.