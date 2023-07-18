Judge slams administration for not providing even basic facilities to citizens in Yadgir district for so long

July 18, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Yadgir

Expressing serious concern over lack of facilities, District and Sessions Judge and also Chairman of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) of Yadgir district G. Nanjundaiah has slammed the administrative machinery for not providing even basic facilities to citizens and compelling them to lead a life without amenities.

He was addressing a press conference on the court premises in Yadgir on Tuesday.

Yadgir was carved out from Kalaburagi as a new district 13 years ago and people then hoped that they will be provided with good facilities. But, even after so many these years, people have not been provided with basic facilities and extended government benefits by the administration which could have improved their lifestyle, he said.

“A majority of the areas in the Yadgir City Municipal (CMC) limits do not have proper storm-water drainage and underground drainage system even to allow rainwater and sewage to pass through properly. There are many potholes on the roads, including roads in rural areas. The authorities have completely failed to provide potable drinking water. A number of Reserve Osmosis Plants (ROPs) are not functioning, while action has not been taken to repair them,” he said.

“The education system has collapsed as results in the board exams show. No gardens have been constructed for public usage. There is not enough greenery in the city as the Forest Department has not taken initiatives to plant sufficient trees. A new District Hospital has been built around 10 km away from the district headquarters. Does anyone feel comfortable in getting immediate treatment in an emergency by going such a long distance for treatment?” Mr. Nanjundaiah said.

He continued to attack the district administration and other government departments for snatching the rights of the people to have civic facilities and said that when compared to other districts in the State, Yadgir district still remains undeveloped in all sectors, particularly education, health and infrastructure.

“The district administration has not taken initiatives to ensure facilities to the people. I don’t have any personal issues with the administration. However, my words are now coming out to protect public interest at large. I hope the new district in-charge Minister will take all possible initiatives to ensure facilities to the citizens at least now,” he added.

Warning erring officials of taking legal action against them, he said that if anyone filed written complaints with the DLSA about their apathy, followed by negligence of government officials, the authority will issue notices against such officials.

Senior Civil Judge and Member Secretary of DLSA Ravindra Honole, Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsel Anant Reddy, Deputy Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsel Abdul Razzak and Assistant Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsel Mallikarjun Managanal were present.