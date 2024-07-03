Judge sees need for collective efforts to build a healthy and crime-free society

Expressing concern over youth getting addicted to drugs and spoiling their future, Senior Civil Judge P.F. Doddmani has emphasised the need to make collective efforts to build a healthy and crime-free society.

Inaugurating a programme to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking organised by various government departments and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) at Alur Venkatrao Bhavan in Dharwad on Wednesday, the senior judge also expressed concern over how drug abuse is creating unrest in society by increasing the crime rate.

He emphasised the need for youth to stay away from drugs and called upon them to extend a helping hand in building a healthy society.

Bringing about a change in mindset is the only solution to check crimes and the younger generation should inculcate moral values to achieve this goal, he said.

“Selling and consumption of drugs are banned and they are punishable offences. However, it has been observed that drug peddlers have no fear of law or the agencies dealing with narcotics cases. The need of the hour for society is to help the police and other law enforcement agencies to trace drug peddlers and root out the drug menace,” Mr. Doddamani said.

On human trafficking to which children and women are prone, he said that society should be more vigilant and alert the police about the movement of suspicious persons. Meanwhile, the law enforcement agencies should visit educational institutions to sensitise students on human trafficking, he added.

Superintendent of Police Gopal Byakod elaborated on how drug addiction ruins one’s life. He said that a drug addict will lose his career, respect and also his property. Without realising the dark side of drug abuse, students and youth are ruining their lives, he added.

Speaking about the steps being taken by the Police Department to curb durg menace, he said that cooperation from the general public will go a long way in achieving the goal.

He said through the helpline number 112, people can alert the police to drug abuse and illegal activities. The identity of such informers will be kept a secret, he added.

Presiding over the programme, District Health and Family Officer Shashi Patil said that the department is setting up rehabilitation and de-addiction centres and holding regular camps for counselling those who have become drug addicts.

Senior officials were present.