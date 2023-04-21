Judge resigns from service to contest Assembly elections

April 21, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Due to his emotional bond with Chittapur taluk and its people, Subhashchandra Rathod, a Principal Civil Judge and JMFC court judge, Gadag, has resigned from service to contest the Assembly elections from Chittapur constituency on JD(S) ticket.

Mr. Rathod served as 5th additional judge in Kalaburagi Judicial Magistrate First Court between 2016 and 2019, and also served as civil judge at Chittapur JMFC court from 2019 to 2022.

A native of Sankanal tanda at Basava Bagewadi taluk in Vijayapura district, Mr. Rathod completed his early education in government schools of Sankanal, Dhavalagi, and Hunashyal. After completing his master’s in law from Karnataka State Law University, Dharwad, in 2008, Mr. Rathod served as guest lecturer in a private law college and started practising law in Hubballi-Dharwad from 2010.

The 39-year-old Mr. Rathod tendered his resignation in November last, and was relieved in January 2023. He joined the JD(S) in Bengaluru in February.

Speaking to The Hindu on Friday, he said: “My entry into politics was a coincidence. During my tenure at Chittapur JMFC, I used to help the needy by holding legal awareness programmes. Seeing my concern towards social issues, the people in Chittapur taluk suggested that I join politics.”

Later, when I got transferred to Gadag, my relation with the people of Chittapur remained the same. People started visiting Gadag to get advice on legal matters and other issues. Then I made up my mind to quit my job to help the people.

Mr. Rathod, who declared his assets during the nomination filing, stated that he has ₹9 lakh in cash and ₹80,000 with his wife. He has ₹42,823 deposited in bank deposits as saving and term deposits. He also invested in 100 shares of JOCCOS Ltd. Mr. Rathod also took a loan of ₹4,40,221.