Judge lays emphasis on providing speedy justice to downtrodden

Yamanappa, who is also the TLSC chairman, has said it will help achieve the objectives of the Directive Principles of State Policy

Published - November 24, 2024 06:39 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Chairman of Taluk Legal Services Committee and Principal Senior Civil Judge Yamanappa K. inaugurating a workshop on 'Access to Justice and free legal Services in India' organised by KLE Society's G.K. Law College in Hubballi on Friday.

Chairman of Taluk Legal Services Committee and Principal Senior Civil Judge Yamanappa K. inaugurating a workshop on ‘Access to Justice and free legal Services in India’ organised by KLE Society’s G.K. Law College in Hubballi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chairman of Taluk Legal Services Committee and Principal Senior Civil Judge Yamanappa K. has emphasised the need for providing justice to socially and economically backward people to achieve the objectives of the Directive Principles of State Policy.

He was inaugurating a workshop on “Access to Justice and free legal Services in India” organised by KLE Society’s G.K. Law College in Hubballi on Friday.

Mr. Yamanappa stressed on the need to provide speedy justice and urged law students and para legal volunteers to conduct legal awareness programmes to achieve the objects.

In the first session on “Access to justice through free legal services”, Penal Advocate, Taluk Legal Services Committee, Priya Kambalimath spoke about constitutional mandate to ensure justice to the needy persons.

In the second technical session, Bhimabai Mulagi of KSLU Law School spoke about the importance of the various authorities established under the Legal Services Authorities Act 1987 and their duties and responsibilities and stressed on the need to resolve disputes through Lok Adalats.

In third technical session, faculty member of the college Kavita Belagali highlighted the role of para legal volunteers in providing free legal services in rural areas with the help of NGOs and various communities and urged the students to promote Alternative Dispute Resolutions Mechanism to resolve disputes.

Principal Dnyaneshwar P. Chouri presided over the function.

Teaching and non-teaching employees and over 100 para legal volunteers attended the workshop.

