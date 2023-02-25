Judge expresses concern over eroding values

February 25, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Expressing concern over deteriorating values, particularly among the younger generation, Principal District and Sessions judge K.G. Shanti has called on for concerted efforts to motivate and facilitate imbibing of moral values among the youths.

Inaugurating ‘Legal Awareness Programme on Obstacles and Solutions in Education’ organised by District Legal Services Authority and other departments held at Dr. Ambedkar Bhavan in Dharwad on Saturday, Ms. Shanti said that any act by mankind to destroy nature would spell doom.

Likening the inmates of hostels to saplings, she said that hostel wardens and supervisors should show utmost care and concern towards students residing in hostels. Wardens should play the role of the parent and guide the students on the right path, she said.

“There is a direct link between the development of young human resource and progress of the country. Children should be made responsible citizens by sowing seeds of humanity, patriotism and good culture”, she said.

Referring to the increasing cases under POCSO Act, she said that although on an average of 7,000 cases were registered under POCSO Act, in 40% of the cases, there was failure to prove the charges. She also emphasised the need to create awareness about POCSO among the common people.

Member Secretary of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and senior civil judge Pushpalata C.M. said that there was need for identifying groups that were much exposed to suppression and educate them on law.

Family Court judge Nagaveni S, district judges Sadanand Swamy, Subramanya BCM officer Saroja Halakatti, President of Dharwad Bar Association C.S. Policepatil and several other office bearers were present.