Judge emphasises need to respect police for their sacrifice, valour

Principal District and Sessions Judge K.G. Shanthi has emphasised the need for respecting the sacrifice and valour of the police personnel who laid down their lives on duty.

Speaking at the Police Martyrs’ Day after laying wreath before the police memorial at DAR Grounds in Dharwad on Friday, Ms. Shanthi said that of all the government jobs, police job was the toughest one as they had to deal with criminals and put their lives at risk for the sake of protecting the general public.

Highlighting the role of police personnel, she said that ensuring peace and tranquility in society was the duty of all. However, during times of general unrest or violence by vested interests, the police personnel put their lives at risk to prevent the situation from further worsening, she said.

The judge said that duty of the police officials and personnel had increased as new types of crimes were taking place. Cybercrime being one such crime had posed a challenge to the police department and the need of the hour was to equip the policemen with latest technology to trace and nab fraudsters, she said emphasising the need for equipping them with hi-tech arms and ammunition to deal with criminals.

Ms. Shanthi said that harmony could prevail in society only when every citizen became a law-abiding citizen and joined hands with the police.

Reading out the names of the police personnel who laid down their lives while on duty, Superintendent of Police of Dharwad Lokesh Jagalasar, said that this year 264 policemen had laid down their lives fighting against the criminals and of them 11 were from the State. Conservator of Forests Manoj Tripati, assistant CFO Sourabh Kumar and police officers of various ranks laid wreaths before the police memorial and paid tributes to the police martyrs.

In Hubballi

Paying tributes to the police martyrs at CAR Grounds in Hubballi on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde said that at a time when Police personnel were fighting against newer evils, it was the responsibility of everyone to remember their sacrifice. He said Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) had been set up in Hubballi to aid the Police crack cases early. He emphasised the need for public cooperation in ensuring peace and harmony in the society.

Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram briefed about the history of Police Martyrs’ Day and read out names of the police martyrs of which eleven are from state. Former Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, IGP (Railway) Alok Kumar, Managing Director of NWKRTC S. Bharat, Municipal Commissioner Dr. B. Gopalkrishna, Deputy Mayor Uma Mukund and several officials, former police officials and personnel paid tributes to the police martyrs.