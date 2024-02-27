Judge calls upon people to use Lok Adalat for settling their long-pending cases

February 27, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KALABURAGI

District and Sessions Judge and chairperson of District Legal Services Authority S. Nagashree has said that a Lok Adalat will be held at all courts in Kalaburagi district on March 9 to help settle long-pending cases through a mutually agreeable compromise process.

Addressing a press conference at ADR Building of the Legal Services Authority here on Tuesday, the judge appealed to parties in long-pending cases to make use of the opportunity to get their cases settled.

“There are over 50,000 cases in the different courts in the district. Pendency has naturally mounted pressure on the courts. We are organising the Lok Adalat to allow parties involved to arrive at a mutually agreeable compromise. This will not only help save time and money of the parties involved but also lessen the burden on courts,” the judge said.

Shedding more light on the process involved in the Lok Adalat proceedings, the judge said that the decision made in the Lok Adalat cannot be challenged in the higher courts as both the parties would have given consent to the decision beforehand.

“Civil disputes involving husband and wife, property, divorce, road accident, check bounce, land acquisition, payment of pending electricity and water bills, bank loans and other such cases can be resolved through mutual consent of the parties.

Once the decision is made in the Lok Adalat, it cannot be challenged in a higher court. The interested parties can get more information about the Lok Adalat process by visiting the judicial officers concerned either directly or through their lawyers,” the judge said.

As per information she shared, 31,155 of the total 36,142 cases were settled in Lok Adalat in 2023.

“This year, we are expecting over 40,000 cases in the Lok Adalat. Litigant parties can participate in the Lok Adalat directly or through their lawyers. Participating through lawyers will be more appropriate as lawyers have better legal knowledge,” she said.

Senior judge and member secretary of the District Leagl Services Authority Srinivas Navale was present.

