Judge calls for greater public awareness to curb human trafficking

Expressing concern over the prevalence of human trafficking, the Principal District and Sessions judge Ravindra Hegde called for greater public awareness and vigil in society to curb the scourge.

He was speaking after inaugurating the International Day Against Human Trafficking here on Tuesday. The programme under the theme ‘’Beti Bachao, Beti Padao’’ was organised by the district administration, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Education, Child Protection Centre unit, and Department of Women and Child Welfare, among others.

Mr. Hegde underlined the role of mass media in creating social awareness of human trafficking and pointed out that children tend to be lured away under the pretext of being provided employment after which they are subjected to exploitation. The media should highlight those prosecuted for such crimes and the punishment meted out to the guilty so that it acts as a deterrent, said Mr. Hegde.

Children are forced to sell pens, stickers, and other commodities in public places apart from being forced to beg and those who purchase from them indirectly abet trafficking, he added.

Mr. Hegde said the scourge of human trafficking, which is a blight on society, cannot be eradicated with the efforts of any one individual or institution and is a collective effort comprising different sections of society. Different departments should take up programmes under their jurisdiction to curb the crime, he added. He said the Labour Department should identify child labour practices and crack down on them. He underlined the role of NGOs in fighting the scourge and urged them to join hands with the government departments in creating public awareness.

Commissioner of Police Seema Latkar said human trafficking was a major social evil and all missing persons case should be taken up seriously and proper action initiated. People under distress due to poverty and unemployment are highly vulnerable to be trafficked and tend to be the victims, said Mr. Latkar.

She also said that there are security implications of human trafficking and hence society should remain vigilant of the scourge. Deputy Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy administered the oath to officials and the participants of the workshop. B.G. Dinesh, Senior Civil Judge and Member Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, K.M. Gayatri, Mysuru ZP CEO, P.C. Kumaraswamy, District Health and Family Welfare Officer, Manjunath, Deputy Director, Department of Women and Child Welfare, and others were present.