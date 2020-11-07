Jubilant receives environmental clearance for expansion of its Nanjangud facility

Mysuru

07 November 2020 23:21 IST

Pharmaceutical company Jubilant Generics Ltd. has receivedclearance from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) for expansion of its manufacturing facility at Nanjangud near here.

Jubilant Generics Ltd., a subsidiary of Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, will be spending ₹864 crore.

The company, which employs about 1,200 people, is expected to add another 1,000, taking the total number of confirmed employees to 2,200.

Advertising

Advertising

The company will be also adding about 400 temporary employees to the existing 400 temporary workers, according to documents make available to the environment regulatory bodies. The temporary employment will be mostly in the logistics that involves the movements of drugs and raw material.

Jubilant Generics had come under a cloud after an outbreak of COVID-19 earlier this year and had even suspended production for more than two months before resuming in June.

Meanwhile, Jubilant entered into an agreement with Gilead Sciences, USA, for manufacture and sale of Remdesivir, an investigational anti-viral drug for treatment of severe COVID-19. In August, the Jubilant launched the drug in the Indian market under the brand name JUBI-R, which requires to be administered intravenously in a hospital setting under the supervision of a medical practitioner.

The annual production capacity of Jubilant, which had gone up from 987 tonnes to 1,395 tonnes after its earlier expansion in 2016-17, is expected to reach 1,614 tonnes post expansion. The annual production capacity of by-products is also expected to go up from the present 5,631 tonnes to 6,348 tonnes.