JSW Steel launches steel slag sand unit

The steel slag sand plant that has come up at JSW Steel Vijayanagar Works, Torangal, in Ballari district.

JSW Steel Vijayanagar Works, one of the major steel makers in India, has launched a steel slag sand making plant, to mark the World Environment Day recently. JSW has said that the plant, which will produce sand from steel slag, has an installed capacity of 0.30 Mtpa [million tonnes per annum].

As per a media note issued by the company, the commissioned unit is equipped with value-added technology, which will not only mitigate the slag disposal problem in the plant but also provide low-cost eco-friendly sand for construction purposes.

“The Research & Development team of JSW Steel Vijayanagar Works has developed this sustainable process for converting steel making slag into sand (fine aggregate to replace river sand) for its extensive usage in civil construction. This new steel slag sand also offers an eco-friendly alternative to river sand. This patented process circuit treats crushed slag through a vertical shaft impactor and a classifier after metallic separation,” the JSW said.

After inaugurating the plant, Ballari Deputy Commissioner Pavan Kumar Malapati said that the new technology adopted in the plant will help address issues related to sand shortage in the State and appreciated JSW for its environment-friendly initiatives.

“Such initiatives play a pivotal role in the sustainable use of environment that will lead to sustainable growth,” Mr. Malapati said.

Highlighting the various JSW initiatives in solid and liquid waste management taken up at Vijayanagar Works, JSW Steel Vijayanagar Works president P.K. Murugan said that steel slag sand will be an economically viable and environmentally acceptable alternative material for replacing river sand and manufactured sand used in road and civil constructions.

“The use of slag as aggregate reduces the need for virgin material, energy and polluting emissions generated during the mining/crushing, processing and transportation of that material. Effective utilisation of this material will have a tremendous economic impact, conservation of natural resources and gainful recycling of process by-products,” he said.

