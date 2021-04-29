JSW Steel gears up to supply 1,000 tonnes of medical oxygen daily

KALABURAGI

Responding to the recent surge in demand for Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO), JSW Steel has ramped up operations and will commence supply of 1,000 tonnesfrom Friday. The total supply by JSW Steel during April 2021 is expected to be more than 20,000 tonnes from all its plants. JSW Steel is supplying liquid oxygen from its three manufacturing facilities in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu to various States.

In a media release, Rajashekhar Pattanasetty, President, JSW Steel Vijayanagar Works, said that the demand for LMO had jumped manifold as a consequence of the current national health emergency.

“JSW Steel has so far supplied more than 11,500 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen from its Ballari plant in April. We have more than tripled supply at the JSW Vijayanagar plant from an average of 200 tonnes [a day] in early April to over 680 tonnes per day currently. The liquid medical oxygen is supplied to Karnataka as well as other States,” Mr. Pattanasetty said.