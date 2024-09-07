JSW Renew Energy inks 300 MW Solar power purchase agreement with Bescom

JSW Renew Energy Twenty Ltd., a subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) for a 300 MW solar project. The project, awarded by the Karnataka Solar Power Development Corporation Ltd (KSPDCL), will be developed at the Pavagada Solar Park, one of India’s largest solar parks.

Energy Minister K.J. George announced the agreement and said, “This 300 MW solar project will enhance Karnataka’s energy security and help reduce carbon emissions.” The project is scheduled to be commissioned within the next 18 months and will supply power at a tariff of ₹2.89 per KW per hour until 2044.

“Karnataka, the first southern State to implement a renewable energy policy in 2009, is keen to increase its renewable energy share,” Mr. George said. “Karnataka is a leader in India’s green energy transition. This project supports India’s goal of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, and further solidifies Karnataka’s standing in the clean energy sector,” he added.

