GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JSW Renew Energy inks 300 MW Solar power purchase agreement with Bescom

Published - September 07, 2024 12:05 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

JSW Renew Energy Twenty Ltd., a subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) for a 300 MW solar project. The project, awarded by the Karnataka Solar Power Development Corporation Ltd (KSPDCL), will be developed at the Pavagada Solar Park, one of India’s largest solar parks.

Energy Minister K.J. George announced the agreement and said, “This 300 MW solar project will enhance Karnataka’s energy security and help reduce carbon emissions.” The project is scheduled to be commissioned within the next 18 months and will supply power at a tariff of ₹2.89 per KW per hour until 2044.

“Karnataka, the first southern State to implement a renewable energy policy in 2009, is keen to increase its renewable energy share,” Mr. George said. “Karnataka is a leader in India’s green energy transition. This project supports India’s goal of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, and further solidifies Karnataka’s standing in the clean energy sector,” he added.

Published - September 07, 2024 12:05 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.