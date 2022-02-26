JSW Paints - The Hindu Young World Painting Competition

JSW Paints, in association with The Hindu Young World, has announced the Futurescapes Painting Competition 2022, where students of Classes 3 to 12 can showcase their artistic abilities across a range of themes.

The competition will have a preliminary round, zonal round and a final round. For the sub-junior category comprising students of Classes 3 to 5, the topics for the prelims are ‘Tourism in India’ or ‘Save Nature’

The junior category with students of Classes 6 to 8 can present artwork on the topics ‘India - the land of culture’ or ‘Gender Equality’. For senior classes, students of Classes 9 to 12 have been given the topics ‘My vision for India in 2050’ or ‘Preserve our Wildlife’.

Choose any one of the above topics as per your category and paint on an A3 white drawing sheet (size 11.7 x 16.5 inches)

To register and for instructions regarding the competition, students can log on to ywc.thehindu.com/jswpaints and complete it by uploading a clear scanned copy of their painting and generating a Unique Registration Number.

This should be written on the drawing sheet with other details and the physical drawing should be sent to the nearest office of The Hindu , as chosen during the online registration process.

On the front of the sheet, the Unique Registration Number and topic should be written and on the other side, participant’s name, class, school name (with branch), city, State, category of participation, parent’s name, and registered email ID and mobile number should be written.

The last date for online registration and submission is February 28. The painting should reach The Hindu, opposite Cascia School, Jeppu,Mangalore 575001 office on or before March 3. If a participant qualifies for the finale, the date and details will be intimated through the registered email ID. If you would like us to conduct this competition in your school, please contact: Girish H.J., Ph: 8139900021

Other instructions

Online registration is mandatory, and every participant must use a unique mobile number and email ID for registration You may use water colours, crayons and colour pencils. Sketch pens and markers can be used only for outline purposes. Every participant can submit only one painting. Paintings received without the Unique Registration Number will not be considered. Paintings received after the set deadline will not be considered. Terms & conditions apply

In case of any queries or clarifications, students or parents may call the toll-free number 1800 102 1878 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m

