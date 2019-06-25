JSW issue: H.K. Patil demands audit of land

Senior Congress leader H.K. Patil, who has been opposing the proposed JSW Steel land sale, on Tuesday demanded the government conduct an audit of the 3,667 acres of land that it planned to sell to the company.

The Karnataka cabinet had recently decided to convert the lease of 3,667 acres to JSW Steel in Ballari into sale, in accordance with the initial agreement. Opposing the deal, Mr. Patil had written to the State government to reconsider its decision.

Caught in a row, the State cabinet on June 15 decided to refer its decision on the sale to a cabinet sub-committee for reconsideration. As there were objections and opposition to sell the land, the Minister concerned (Industries Minister K.J. George) requested the Chief Minister to constitute a cabinet sub-committee to reconsider it. The sub-committee is yet to be formed.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Mr. Patil said the cabinet sub-committee should look into all aspects of the deal. “How much land has been given to the company so far? How much more have they asked for? Does the company need more land? All this should be studied by the cabinet sub-committee before coming out with a report,” he said.

JD(S) State president A.H. Vishwanath too opposed the proposed sale. Replying to queries by reporters, he said the government should exercise caution before finalising the deal.

Former Deputy Chief Minister R. Ashok said the BJP had no belief in the cabinet sub-committee as “the report would be in favour of the government”. “The committee will have only Ministers and there is no scope for Opposition leaders in it. The report will be in favour of the government. We continue to oppose the deal. Let the government extend the lease period for 10 more years if required,” he said.