HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JSW Infrastructure to develop Keni Port in Karnataka for ₹4,119 crore

Keni Port would be located strategically between two operational major ports viz. Mormugao Port in the north and New Mangalore Port in the south.

November 16, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

JSW Infrastructure, a commercial port company part of $23 billion JSW Group, has emerged as the winning bidder for development of all-weather, deep-water, greenfield port at Keni in Karnataka on Public Private Partnership basis, the company said on Thursday.

The Karnataka Maritime Board, Government of Karnataka, has issued the Letter of Award (LOA) to JSW Infrastructure. As per the RFP document, the estimated cost of the project is ₹4,119 crore with initial capacity of 30 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

Arun Maheshwari, Joint MD and CEO of JSW Infrastructure, said: “Once the concession agreement is signed, we will start working to develop the Keni Port as an integral part of the State’s maritime infrastructure and trade gateway.”

The proposed Keni Port would have modern environment-friendly mechanised facilities for handling cape-size vessels (large vessels that can’t pass through Panama Canal and have to sail around Cape of Good Hope and Cape Horn). It is envisaged as an all-weather, greenfield, multi-cargo, direct berthing, deep-water commercial port for handling all types of cargo on the west coast in North Karnataka region to serve the industries in the area covering Ballari, Hospete, Hubballi, Kalaburagi, and South Maharashtra, according to a statement from JSW Infrastructure.

Interestingly, Keni Port would be located strategically between two operational major ports viz. Mormugao Port in the north and New Mangalore Port in the south. The proposed port’s hinterland is primarily of coal and coke cargo, which is being utilised for steel, cement, and power plants. It is also further supported by Iron ore, limestone, dolomite handlings, and export of finished steel products. Rail connectivity to the Keni Port site is proposed to be in the southern side and will be connected with the existing Konkan line to north of the Ankola Station, as per the company.

Once developed, the Keni port was expected to crucially address the rising import and export trade momentum of the region, Maheshwari added. The proposed railway alignment would be developed with a total length of eight kilo meters. The proposed port shall be well connected with Road and Railway Connectivity.

As per the Karnataka Maritime Perspective Plan, Karnataka is currently having hinterland potential of 44 MTPA of cargo and the same is expected to increase to 117 MTPA by 2035.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.